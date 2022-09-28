Cornyn: ‘Not Possible’ to Talk about Bipartisan Work on Other Issues until We Work to Improve Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) stated that he has had to tell Senate Democrats, “until you and I work together to change the dynamics at the border, it’s not possible for us to have a conversation about doing other things that perhaps we would like to do on a bipartisan basis.”

Cornyn said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:05:30] “I’ve been talking off and on to Sen. Durbin (D-IL), Sen. Padilla (D-CA), Sen. Tillis (R-NC), Sen. Sinema (D-AZ), and others to see if there is any common ground. And what I’ve had to tell them is, look, until you and I work together to change the dynamics at the border, it’s not possible for us to have a conversation about doing other things that perhaps we would like to do on a bipartisan basis. I think legal immigration has been one of the secrets to America’s success. We still naturalize about a million people a year, and that new energy and the ingenuity, and the ambition of those legal immigrants has been part of what’s fueled our prosperity for the entire history of our country. But what’s happening now is a hodgepodge of everything from asylum-seekers to criminals to drug runners to economic migrants. And that’s what happens when you don’t control the border. So, we know what to do. We actually — I’ve introduced a bill…with Sen. Sinema, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), and we haven’t gotten any indication of any interest by the majority leader, by Sen. Durbin, who’s Chairman of the Judiciary Committee or the White House. They simply don’t care.”

