GOP Rep. Buddy Carter: Biden’s Drained SPR and Now We Might Need It

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kennedy,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said that we now find ourselves in a situation where we might need the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for what it’s actually designed for, but the reserve has been drained by President Joe Biden.

Host Jackie DeAngelis asked, [relevant remarks begin around 1:35] “Obviously, supplies are going to be needed in Florida. This is the kind of thing that we keep the SPR for, emergencies within the country that are as a result of a natural disaster. If the situation worsens in Georgia, in the Carolinas, and all of a sudden, we find ourselves needing more supplies than anticipated when the administration and the President [have] allocated those supplies, essentially, to just bring the price of gas down as a result of high inflation, your thoughts on where we stand, as a country, going into this.”

Carter responded, “Well, that’s a great point. And that’s what the reserves are for, for emergency situations, not to bring down the price of gas so that you can bring down inflation, which is what the Biden administration has used it for. Now, we find ourselves in a situation where perhaps we are going to need it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett