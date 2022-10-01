Dem Rep. Moore: DeSantis Moved Migrants to ‘a Wonderful Place,’ But It Was Also ‘Trafficking’ and ‘Exploitation’

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) stated that the “laughable” aspect of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is the fact that Martha’s Vineyard “is a wonderful place,” and the people living there “received these people and treated them with dignity.” But the migrant transport was also “human exploitation” and she would place the move “in the same category as human trafficking, for political purposes.”

Moore stated, “Well, what is a laughable thing to me is that Martha’s Vineyard is a wonderful place, and they’ve received these people and treated them with dignity. These people were fleeing the oppression of Communism. They were fleeing from these repressive governments, seeking asylum. And our Constitution and our laws enable them to apply for support and help during these times. It was a shame. And there are investigations and lawsuits pending regarding his behavior, his [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R)] and Florida Gov. DeSantis’ move to do this. It’s human exploitation, and of course, I have worked very, very hard on human trafficking, and I would put this in the same category as human trafficking, for political purposes.”

