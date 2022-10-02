CNN’s Jennings: Both Biden and Trump Are ‘Deranged, Unhinged, Confused’

CNN contributor and Republican Party campaign consultant Scott Jennings said Sunday on “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were acting deranged, unhinged and confused.

Jennings was discussing Trump’s social media post that said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has a “death wish” and referred to former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife, as “Coco Chao.”

Jennings said, “It’s hard to know where to start, with the assassination instructions or the blatant racism. If you read that whole thing out loud, if you were on the street and heard someone muttering that on a street corner, you wouldn’t say, ‘Hmm, let’s hand this person the presidency or the Republican nomination for president. You’d say call 911 because it sounds like an unhinged, deranged person is on the loose and out on the street and may be a danger to themselves and others. This is outrageous, beyond the pale. Every Republican ought to be able to say so. It’s not good for the party. It’s not good for him.”

He added, “On the right, right now, it is really in vogue to pass around clips of Joe Biden looking like he’s confused or sort of out of it, whatever. You tell me that doesn’t sound like deranged, unhinged, confused, whatever, it’s the same. If you want to say these things about Joe Biden, look at Donald Trump’s words right now and tell me this guy sounds like he’s got his stuff together.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN