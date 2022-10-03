Bill Maher: ‘I Would Suggest’ Biden Ditch Kamala Harris for 2024 Race

Comedian Bill Maher said Monday on NewsNation’s “Cuomo ” that President Joe Biden should run in 2024 without Kamala Harris as his vice president.

Anchor Chris Cuomo asked, “Would you prefer somebody other than Biden?”

Maher said, “Like who? Name somebody, and I’ll tell you.”

Cuomo said, “I don’t know. That’s why I’m asking you the question.”

Maher said, “Exactly, and that’s the problem that the Democrats have.”

Cuomo said, “What about the VP?”

Maher said, “I mean, well, that’s an interesting question too. I mean, because obviously, one reason Biden’s age is an issue with a lot of people is, again, they think he’s going to die tomorrow, so they are very hyper-concerned about with the vice president is. It takes on more relevance when the president is elderly. So the fact that Kamala Harris is not popular at all is a real detriment for the Democrats. Now, it’s not unheard of for presidents to switch their VP choice after one term. It’s been done before, and he could choose somebody else.”

Cuomo asked, “Would you suggest that? And if so, whom?

Maher said, “Yes, I would suggest that, actually. And I like Kamala Harris, but for some reason, she has not turned out to be a very good politician. And I don’t know if she can reverse. You know that sometimes a reputation just takes on a life of its own.”

