GOP Rep. Rosendale: Biden Has No Strategy, Definition of Success with Ukraine and Now We Have Weapon Supply Issues

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) stated that giving weapons to Ukraine needs to be done in a way that doesn’t cause a massive depletion of American weapons supplies and said the Biden administration hasn’t “put a true, clear mission in place for what the military is supposed to provide and what they are supposed to do and what success looks like.”

Rosendale said, “[W]hen we start seeing shortages of these weapons, it’s very concerning. This just goes again to show that this administration really doesn’t have a plan. They haven’t put a true, clear mission in place for what the military is supposed to provide and what they are supposed to do and what success looks like.”

He added, “If we’re going to engage in this and give support to Ukraine, then we have to make sure that it’s not going to diminish our supplies to the point that it compromises our national security. It’s my understanding, in reading some reports, that the United States military, the DOD has not begun ramping up their contracting process to make sure that we can replenish those weapons systems at a higher rate than what we’re depleting that. And therein lies the whole problem, this is the definition of a supply chain problem, when you’re not going out and contracting to make sure that those levels are being rebuilt, and that’s what we need to do.”

