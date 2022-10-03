Herschel Walker on Abortion Report: ‘A Flat-Out Lie’

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Georgia Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker denied the allegations in a Daily Beast report that he had paid for a one-time girlfriend’s abortion.

Walker insisted the report was an effort by his opposition to divert attention away from the “true problems” in the country.

“I have no idea, but it is a flat-out lie,” Walker said. “And now you know how important this seat is. This seat is very important – that they’ll do anything to win this seat, lie, because they want to make it about everything else except what the true problems that we have in this country – inflation, the border wide open, crime. They don’t want to talk about that, so they’re making up lies now because they need this Georgia seat. So, I encourage anyone out there, let’s not let them take this seat. If you can go to teamherschel.com, let’s not let them take this seat because if they take this seat, we won’t recognize this country tomorrow because for them to come out with total lies, that’s not right.”

Walker faces incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the Peach State’s November 8 midterm U.S. Senate election.

