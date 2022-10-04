Whoopi Goldberg: Unqualified Herschel Walker Is GOP Senate Candidate Because He’s Black

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker was chosen because he was black.

The panel discussed a report Walker allegedly paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, which Walker denied.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “What I still don’t understand is Herschel Walker is running against, in Georgia, against Raphael Warnock, who’s so superior to him. Does he have any chance in your view?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “It’s ultimate up to the voters of Georgia. Polls have indicated that Governor Kemp who is running for re-election as the Republican, he is outperforming him.”

Hostin said, “I just can’t believe that is the best the Republicans have to offer.”

Goldberg said, “Well, it’s not the best they have to offer, but it’s all they’re giving. And that should tell you something. They didn’t even try to find somebody who was at least — had the idea of how to take care of the people in Georgia. They just said, ‘Oh, get somebody black in there. Who do you know? Oh, yeah, get him.’ And that is what they did.”

Hostin said, “Yeah that is what it feels like.”

Goldberg said, “I mean, how else can you explain it?”

Hostin said, “That is incredibly insulting to African-American voters.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN