Cherelle Griner on Wife Brittney’s Russian Prison Sentence: Feels Like She’s a ‘Hostage’

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, said Wednesday on “CBS Mornings” that it felt like Brittney Griner was a hostage in Russia after she was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for having cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.

Griner’s appeal of her sentence has been scheduled for October 25.

Griner said, “It’s like a movie for me. I’m like, in no world did I ever thought our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife. So to me, as much as everybody’s telling me a different definition of what BG is, it feels to me as if she’s a hostage.”

Co-host Gayle King said, “That must scare you.”

Griner said, “It terrifies me because when you watch movies sometimes those situations don’t end well. Sometimes they never get the person back.”

King said, “This is not a movie, though. This is your life.”

Griner said, “Exactly, this is my life. And so I’m sitting here saying do we get her back? Do I get to see my wife again? Everything is so unprecedented. Everything is changeable, I think, is a really good word. I feel like every day I’m hearing something new.”

