DCCC Chair Maloney: ‘We’re Going after’ Gas Gouging, Releasing from SPR, and ‘Increasing Domestic and International’ Oil Supplies

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) said that Democrats have a plan to deal with gas prices and have done so with President Joe Biden releasing large amounts of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and Democrats “going after the big oil companies for price gouging, and we’re increasing domestic and international supplies.” While Republicans are just “working on their own power.”

Maloney said, “Well, again, we’re working [on] the problem. They’re working on their own power. Look, we don’t disagree with the other side on lowering peoples’ costs. What we disagree on is when we have a plan to bring down your prescription drug costs, which we passed into law, capping seniors’ out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 a year, all of the Republicans voted against it. When we have a plan to cap your childcare costs at 7% of your income, the Republicans opposed us. And on gas prices, the President has released 90 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. We’re going after the big oil companies for price gouging, and we’re increasing domestic and international supplies. Now, that’s a plan. The other side is trying to exploit these frustrations.”

