Hagerty: ‘Biden Needs to Take His Foot off the Oil and Gas Industry’s Throat’

On Thursday’s broadcast of FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) called on the Biden White House to ease up on its approach against the oil and gas industry as gasoline prices continue to skyrocket at the pump.

Hagerty told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo the reaction by the White House to an OPEC+ decision to cut production was short-sighted.

“I’m not surprised at the decision,” he said. “But, what I am surprised at is the reaction of this White House. They say that they’re disappointed, that this is short-sighted. They should look in the mirror, Maria. The disappointed and short-sighted energy policies originated right here in Washington. And, their response to this, I’m afraid, is going to be to sell down more of the SPR, what is supposed to be the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, what they’re calling it now, I think, is the Strategic Political Reserve, because their eyes are on the November elections. They’re trying to get gas prices down. And that’s what this is all about.”

“They’re out pleading with Iran, with Venezuela,” Hagerty added. “They’d rather deal with international killers than work with American drillers right here at home. The answer is so obvious. It’s right here. Joe Biden needs to take his foot off the oil and gas industry’s throat.”

