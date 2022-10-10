Watch: Young Wyoming Parents Skipping Meals, Turning to Ramen Noodles as Inflation Soars

Wyoming residents and young parents Jesus and Krista Montiel said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First” that to deal with rising costs, they are skipping meals so their daughter can eat.

Co-host Todd Piro said, “What sacrifices are you making right now?”

Jesus said, “At this time right now, because things are so tough, I’m doing anything and everything I can to be able to provide for my family. That includes driving an hour-and-a-half one way to and from work and working literally all day. I get to see my daughter twice a week.”

Piro said, “You are surviving on two cups of Ramen a day. You look like an adult male. You are sacrificing so your wife and daughter can eat.”

He asked, “Krista, how are you finding ways to save money?”

Krista said, “I only eat maximum of one meal and two snacks throughout the day, so I can make sure my daughter has enough food as well to eat at home without putting us in too much of a financial bind.”

Piro said, “Oh, my gosh. The overall cost of food is up 11.4%. Groceries are up 13.5%. Jesus, is the White House doing enough to keep families like yours afloat right now?”

Jesus said, “Honestly, I feel like they could be doing more.”

