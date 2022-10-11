Biden: ‘I’ll Be in the Process of Deciding’ on 2024 Run After Midterms — ‘I Can Beat Donald Trump Again’

President Joe Biden said Tuesday on “CNN Tonight” that he will decide if he is going to run for president in 2024 after the midterms and if he does, he said he believes he will beat former President Donald Trump again.

Biden said, “I just think there’s, you know, it’s a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years of their administration? For a guy, they’ve been saying this about my age since I began to run. So, you know, you can come work out with me in the morning.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Anytime, anytime. The big question, of course, is when you’re going to make an official announcement for the 2024 re-election. Do you think you’ll make a decision before the end of the year?”

Biden said, “Well, look, I’m not going to make this about my decision. I’m going to make this about this off-year election. After that’s done in November, then I’ll be in the process of deciding.”

Tapper said, “Is one of the calculations that you think you’re the only one who can beat Donald Trump?”

Biden said, “I believe I can beat Donald Trump again.”

Tapper said, “All right, Mr. President, thank you so much for your time today.”

