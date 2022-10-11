Biden: We Got ‘Billions — Trillions — 750 Million Dollar[s] — Billion Dollars off the Sidelines’ for Climate

During an interview with CNN aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” President Joe Biden boasted about bringing “billions — trillions — 750 million dollar[s] — billion dollars off the sidelines in investment” to combat climate change.

Biden said families “have reason to be concerned about energy prices. They have reason to be concerned about a whole range of issues. But look at what we’ve done. … And there’s more than one way to bring down the cost, monthly costs for people who, in fact, are struggling to make sure they have — the ends meet and they have enough money. And that’s what we’ve done with the Inflation Reduction Act. Look, we’ve reduced drug prices. We’ve allowed, for the first time, we’ve been trying for years, to get Medicare to be able to negotiate drug prices. We pay the highest drug prices of any nation in the world, any major nation. We’re going to be in a situation where no senior is going to have to pay more than $2,000 a year for their drugs, no matter how much they cost. We’ve reduced the price — we’re going to make sure that nobody has to pay more than $35 a month for insulin, etc. So, there’s so much that we’ve done. And the same way, on energy, we passed the — look, what I ran on, I said we’re going to deal with energy and the energy problem, we’re going to deal with the whole notion of global warming. We passed $368 billion worth of help, which…is going to bring billions — trillions — 750 million dollar[s] — billion dollars off the sidelines in investment. Look what’s happened — look at the investment that’s going on in America right now.”

