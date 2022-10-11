Harris: ‘If We Agree’ We Must ‘Address’ Immigration Problem, then Abbott Should ‘Participate in a Solution’

During an interview aired on Monday’s edition of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) busing migrants to her residence in Washington, D.C., by stating the move is “an absolute dereliction of duty.” because “If you see a problem and if we agree that we need to address it, then, if you’re a leader, participate in a solution,” which she argued the Biden administration has done by proposing a bill for “a pathway for citizenship…to fix a broken immigration system, which was broken under the previous administration.”

Harris stated, “I mean, we’re talking about people who have…fled great harm and they are coming here seeking refuge. And, talk about political theater, I mean, playing games with people’s lives, I mean, with their lives. I mean, there are mothers with sleeping babies getting off those buses. And I just think it’s an absolute dereliction of duty. If you see a problem and if we agree that we need to address it, then, if you’re a leader, participate in a solution, right? When we first came into office, the first bill that we proposed was for a pathway for citizenship, was to fix a broken immigration system, which was broken under the previous administration. Participate in the solution, because we are offering solutions, but instead, this gamesmanship with real human beings who trust us.”

