Harris: ‘Vote Accordingly’ on Decriminalizing Marijuana Possession

During an interview aired on Monday’s edition of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Vice President Kamala Harris stated that “nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed,” Congress needs to take further action on decriminalizing marijuana possession so there’s a uniform approach to the issue, and encouraged people “to vote accordingly” in the 2022 midterms on that issue.

While discussing the prospect of further action and legislation on the issue, Harris stated, “Well, you know, we’ve tried over the years, but let me just start with saying this, I strongly believe — and the majority of Americans agree — nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed, right? And so, we start with that, and then we are, to your point, urging — and the president has been very clear — we’re urging governors and states to take our lead and to pardon people who have been criminalized for possession of marijuana. And ultimately, though, as with so many issues, if Congress acts, then there is a uniform approach to this and so many other issues. But Congress needs to act. We’re 29 days away from the midterms, ask who you’re voting for, where they stand on this, and I encourage you to vote accordingly.”

