Graham: ‘The Road to the Majority Runs Through Georgia’ — ‘Democrats Know That, the Media Knows It’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

He argued Georgia Republican senatorial nominee Herschel Walker defeating Warnock was vital for the GOP taking control of the U.S. Senate.

“[T]he road to the majority runs through Georgia,” he said. “Democrats know that. The media knows it. I learned something. I didn’t know what you said until tonight. I didn’t know this about Warnock. I just heard it tonight. Well, I bet nobody in Georgia knows it because if you’re waiting on the media to tell you about what’s going on in Georgia other than destroying Herschel Walker’s life, you’re going to wait a hell of a long time. Remember Kavanaugh? Remember how they played the game right at the end? They come up with some letter, take the guy blindside, another allegation, another allegation, trying to drive him out what he stood in there. And I tell you what, Herschel is going to stand in there too.”

“So this needs to be an ad,” Graham added. “What you said needs to be turned in an ad. It’s $2 million a week to run one ad in Georgia, teamherschel.com. Warnock has raised $90 million, Herschel’s raised $30 million. Every liberal in the country is all in to make sure Warnock wins in Georgia. We need to be all in for Herschel. So let’s raise some money tonight. Teamherschel.com, to take what you said and tell Georgia about Warnock because if we don’t turn it into an ad, you’re never going to know it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor