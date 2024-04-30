“Deep levels of corruption” exist in several federal agencies, Lieutenant General Michael Flynn said in an interview with Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater, as Flynn discussed the military industrial complex and the new documentary film Flynn: Deliver the Truth. Whatever the Cost, which details how the Deep State put a target on his back.

Flynn — whose impressive resume includes his time as a lieutenant general of the United States Army, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) under President Barack Obama, and national security adviser under President Donald Trump — said that when he got into his job as the DIA director, he discovered the “deep levels of corruption” were even more extensive than he had known.

“I do touch on this in the movie. I touched on the censorship state, the security state, the military industrial complex, and why we are where we are in this country today,” Flynn said, adding that, as the film’s title suggests, his attempt to tell the truth about these things “cost me almost nearly both my cheeks.”

LISTEN:

Flynn explained that in his position, he was essentially a “director of part of the Deep State,” but he was on the inside of it, trying to do “massive reform,” which posed a threat to the establishment swamp.

“You think about it, I was inside trying to do massive reform. And of course, in this case, in one agency that is a pretty extensive agency. And in effect, I talked about it in the movie… When I went in, I was starting in on audits, right? You start to do audits … my thing is finance and looking at budgets and stuff like that… in addition to doing intelligence work,” he said, explaining that as director, you do not do intelligence work, as tens of thousands of others do that. Rather, his responsibility was to ensure the organization was running properly, legally, morally, and ethically.

“What I discovered was that was none of the case. And when you start to interoperate with other organizations like the CIA, or the NSA, National Security Agency, or other intelligence agencies—I also had FBI components inside of the CIA… And I knew some of this going in,” Flynn said, adding that he was known as a “reformer” who came in to “fix things.”

Watch the trailer for Flynn: Deliver the Truth. Whatever the Cost.:

“When I started to really dig in, that’s when they came after me. And then I also discussed in the movie, this idea of toeing the party line, right? Toeing the party line, meaning if you don’t follow the narrative that’s coming out of the White House — now, this is under the Obama administration — if you don’t follow the narrative coming out of the White House, and you go against it — and I’m not only in my case, I went against it, because it was the truth,” Flynn said, explaining that it caused issues.

“It’s just one of those things where you get in there and you find out and you start to fix things. And next thing you know, they’re looking at you going, ‘Okay, he’s really digging in too much here. We got to get him out of here because he’s going to find things out.’ And I did. I found a lot of things out,” Flynn explained, giving on example.

He said he looked at six years of audits, and the organization “never passed one.”

“And I found out that there was, I mean, literally, almost a decade’s worth of failure in an organization… and I’m saying to myself… Where does this go? Where did this money go? Who’s getting this, right?” he asked, explaining that it prompted him to dig in more, and he describes this in the movie as well.

“Now people see it for what it is, and they had to get rid of me right away. And they did. They did a masterful job. And it wasn’t just the Obama administration. There were people around President Trump — and I’ll tease that out there, Mike — because there were people close to President Trump that enabled this,” Flynn said, adding that Trump was not totally aware of it at the time, but “now he understands.”

“You got to go to the movie,” Flynn said, calling the film “unbelievable” and noting that people will be amazed by the events and “names that are dropped in the film.”

“Universally, people are coming and saying, ‘Oh, my God, amazing movie, amazing story. And I just did not know, you know?’” he said, emphasizing that the movie is not “just about a ‘woe is me, Mike Flynn.’”

“This is about what we are facing in this country right now. That’s what this movie is about. And if we don’t get this right, if people don’t understand … my story, then they’re going to have a very difficult time understanding all the other aspects of what’s coming our way,” he added.

“There’s an incorruptibility … in the certain fiber of certain people…. When they cannot corrupt you, right, then they try to destroy you,” Flynn said of the Deep State.

“And we’re now in a world of narrative assassination — right, narrative assassination, because it’s so hard to physically assassinate somebody these days. And I talked about that in the movie. … This will cost me a lot, and that’s okay,” he added.

Flynn: Deliver the Truth. Whatever the Cost is available now for purchase or rent at Flynnmovie.com and is streaming on various platforms. Watch the trailer and teaser above.

