VIDEO: Dave & Buster’s to Offer Betting on Arcade Games Through App

The Dave & Buster’s entertainment restaurant will soon offer customers social wagering through its app for those who play arcade games including Hot Shots basketball and Skee Ball.

In the coming months, the business will introduce the betting function on its app via technology from the gamification software company called Lucra, NBC Philadelphia reported Tuesday.

According to the Dave & Buster’s website, people currently using the D&B Rewards app can earn additional “eat and drink and play” each time they visit the business for entertainment.

“Fun time is earning time with D&B Rewards! Join now & get hooked up with 100 FREE Game Chips with a 100 Game Chip purchase, plus all these sweet perks,” the site read, then listed the rewards it offered such as bonus game chips, and challenges to earn badges and “bragging rights.”

Per the NBC article, betting has increased among sports fans, and digital gamification could also make the practice grow among Dave & Buster’s customers. The outlet pointed to the fact that the results might be more people spending additional time and money at one of the 222 locations in America.

The outlet continued:

Lucra says its skills-based games are not subject to the same licenses and regulations gambling operators face with games of chance. Lucra is careful not to use the term “bet” or “wager” to describe its games. … The social betting category is a $6 billion industry, according to gaming research firm Eilers & Krejcik. Several companies such as Fliff and ReBet have emerged, hoping to mimic the success of the gambling industry and capture a younger market.

Meanwhile, social media users shared their thoughts on the announcement, one person writing, “This is even worse than sports betting.”

“I cannot believe people are so eager to part with their money and then complain about the economy later on,” the user added.

“Now I can lose my children’s ENTIRE college fund at Dave and Buster’s!!” another person commented, while someone else said, “Because we need that! Come on America. Be better.”