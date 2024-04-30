Watch: Robert De Niro Seen Screaming on Set of New Netflix Series — ‘This Is Not a Movie!’

Hollywood star Robert De Niro was caught on camera having an emotional meltdown on the set of his upcoming Netflix series Zero Day in New York, with the actor screaming angrily at an unseen person or group of people who had clearly spiked his ire.

While the circumstances of his outburst are unclear — some of the audio of the 30-second viral clip is muffled — Robert De Niro’s anger appeared to be directed at members of the public who were watching the outdoor shoot.

"This is not a movie! This is Real!" Robert De Niro was filmed in New York yelling, "Let's go, get serious!" while on set for his new Netflix series, "Zero Day." pic.twitter.com/Sm6klzRkPU — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 28, 2024

“This is not a movie! This is not a movie! This is real!” the actor shouted, later adding, “let them get their job done.”

“Stand by, offer your support — that’s great, but… stay behind the barricades.”

De Niro’s anger then dramatically escalated. “If you’re talking nonsense, then you gotta go home!” he said before screaming, “They say they’re going to do it again! Again! We don’t want that! You don’t want that!”

Actor Jesse Plemons can be seen in the background of the video.

Zero Day is an upcoming Netflix limited series that reportedly centers on a devastating cyber attack. Former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim is credited as one of the show’s writers.

In recent years, Robert De Niro has let his anger fly at former President Donald Trump, whom he has publicly cursed at on live television.

“Fuck Trump!” the actor shouted during the 2018 Tony Awards.

More recently, De Niro described Trump as “so fucking stupid” during an appearance last month on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

De Niro also insulted Trump supporters in October, claiming they have “already turned their backs” on “democracy.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com