MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Disgrace’ Trump ‘Shoving Bacon Cheeseburgers in His Face’ While Freezing Classified Docs in Legal Fight

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that it is a “disgrace” that former President Donald Trump is “shoving bacon cheeseburgers in his face” while battling the Department of Justice over the classified documents removed from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI raid.

BBC reporter Katty Kay said, “The stain of impeachment once would be bad enough, twice would be pretty terrible as a legacy as a president, but for Donald Trump, it doesn’t seem to have affected him. As I’ve been talking to supporters around the country, it doesn’t seem to have affected them either. It’s galvanized them. This Mar-a-Lago search has done the same. I’ve spoken to supporters who say all they’ve got is the Kim Jong-un letter. That should be Trump’s. We’ve had reporting this was classified material, and there’s been some reporting in the Post that hasn’t been corroborated yet, that some may have been nuclear secrets, but Trump supporters are still thinking this is all part of a deep state and he has held to account too much.”

Wallace said, “If your son or daughter or husband or wife is one of the stars, unnamed heroes at the CIA Headquarters wall, you know how real this is. And the fact he’s shoving bacon cheeseburgers into his face at Mar-a-Lago while 103 classified documents remain trapped in this legal paralysis is a true disgrace.”

