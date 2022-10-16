Buttigieg: Biden Has Had ‘So Many Accomplishments’ It’s Hard to Talk About All of Them

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden had so many accomplishments it was hard to talk about them all.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “You didn’t mention one of the first achievement, those direct payments to American families in the wake of the pandemic, the expansion of the child tax credit. A lot of Democrats think that your candidate should be speaking more about those accomplishments from last year.”

Buttigieg said, “Well, we are proud of those accomplishments. You know, the things that those accomplishments have done, first of all, contributing to historic job creation under this president, 10 million plus jobs, that’s never happened in this time period in a presidency before in American history. Remember, we have our challenges right now, but when the president took office, we were facing an economy that was at risk of going into free fall. The American Rescue Plan stopped that, and it went directly into easing the burden for Americans with those tax benefits that Americans got, and it went into projects that are improving communities all around the United States. Back in my hometown saw infrastructure projects that they’re doing there with some of that money. ”

He added, “I think we run the risk because there have been so many accomplishments, right, the Chips Act and Pact Act and the infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, on top of that American Rescue Plan, you know, in some ways having achieved so much legislatively makes it hard to talk about all at once because there are so many accomplishments.”

