Pompeo on Biden Administration-Communist Chinese Connections: ‘I Think We’re Only Beginning to Pull the Threads’

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the claims of Biden-China connections go deeper than President Joe Biden and his family, including his son Hunter Biden.

According to Pompeo, we were “only beginning to pull the threads” in understanding how much Biden’s Cabinet was tied to the communist Chinese government.

“[I]f you have senior leaders, certainly, the president of the United States and his family members, but I also think of the folks that are in the Biden administration’s Cabinet who worked on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said. “They had clients in China, deeply connected. I think we’re only beginning to pull the threads. And if you don’t have actors who are putting the American people first, if there are other things, personal family interests or former business interests or friends that are still out doing that kind of peddling, creates enormous national security risk. We need presidents, leaders at every level across the country focused singularly on representing the people they have been elected to serve.”

