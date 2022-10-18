Senate Intel. Chair Warner: ‘I Don’t Know’ if Biden’s Taiwan Comments Are Just ‘Biden Being Joe Biden’ or a ‘Grand Strategy’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) stated that he’s not sure whether President Joe Biden’s remarks about Taiwan are a situation where “this is Joe Biden being Joe Biden” or if it’s part of a larger strategy.

Warner stated, “I think we have to realize that, while most of the world’s focus has been, appropriately, on the Russia/Ukraine challenge, the circumstances with China, not only vis-a-vis Taiwan, but frankly, in terms of the technology competition with China, I think that’s the issue of our time.”

Co-host Becky Quick then asked, “I would say, what is our official policy on this? I know what our official policy is, but comments that have come from President Biden have confused and muddied the waters here.”

Warner responded, “I think the President — this is one of the ones where whether this is Joe Biden being Joe Biden or whether this was part of a grand strategy, I don’t know. I do think it has made clearer, I think we clearly maintain the One China Policy, but the President’s comments at least have been more than a brushback against the Chinese. It’s happened more than once.”

Warner added, “I think you need a level of strategic ambiguity. What you do not have with Taiwan is that set of neighbors that will come to Taiwan’s assistance the way there was with NATO vis-a-vis Ukraine. Obviously, South Korea, Japan, Australia, other nations in the neighborhood, but there’s no kind of formal alliance that would be NATO-esque in that part of the world. Again, though, I’m concerned about potential military activity, but I’m also concerned about the notion that if Xi put an economic blockade around Taiwan, when we still are dependent upon Taiwan for every one of our leading-edge semiconductor chips — now, we passed a law recently, the CHIPS bill, to bring some of that back to America. But in the interim, Taiwan’s where all of the cutting-edge chips that we buy for any advanced material in this country [come from].”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett