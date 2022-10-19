Kanye West: ‘I’m Sorry for the People that I Hurt’ — But I Don’t Regret Tweet

Kanye West said Wednesday on Fox Nation’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that he “absolutely” does not regret his anti-Semitic tweet, but he is “sorry” he hurt people.

West tweeted he would be ‘going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.’

Morgan said, “I think you don’t understand the pain you have been causing with some of these comments, and I think that one in particular.”

West said, “Oh my God. God forbid, God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people have went through for years.”

Morgan said, “I agree the racism against black people has been utterly deplorable, shameful, unacceptable, and thank God the world is beginning to move to a better place about the way it has treated black people like you. However, one form of racism doesn’t justify another.”

Morgan said, “My question for you is, do you now regret saying ‘death con 3’ on Jewish people?”

West said, “No, absolutely not.”

Morgan said, “You should be.”

West said, “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con, the confusion I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

