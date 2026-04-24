Leavitt: Trump’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Speech Will Be ‘Very Entertaining’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump’s speech at the White House Correspondents’ dinner will be “very entertaining.”

Host John Roberts said, “It’s a big weekend for everybody who’s in media here in Washington, D.C. It’s the annual nerd prom, the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, and for the very first time in his two terms as president Donald Trump is going to be attending and I’m sure he’s got a lot on his mind Give us a preview of his speech.”

Leavitt said, “Yes, tomorrow night the president will be going for the first time since he’s been a sitting president. I think it’s very fitting that he’s going in the 250th year of our nation’s birthday since he is the most accessible and transparent president our nation has ever had. I can tell you, John, without getting ahead of the president, he is going to give a very entertaining speech, not just for all of those journalists in the room tomorrow night, but for the entire country. So your audience should tune in to the president’s speech tomorrow night. It’s going to be a good one.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN