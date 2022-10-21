Adams: ‘We Were Prepared’ for Migrants, Staffer Who Said Otherwise Wasn’t Part of Plans and Was ‘Taped by an Unethical Group’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) stated a former staffer of his who said that migrant busing was flooding the city, would make President Joe Biden look bad and he wasn’t sure if Adams could handle it “was a low-level staffer” who “was not included in any of our planning” and who “was taped by an unethical group.” Adams also stated the city was “prepared” for the migrants.

Adams said, “Well, first of all, he was a low-level staffer. He was not included in any of our planning. His role was just to go to events and determine what time I should arrive. And so, it’s unfortunate that he was taped by an unethical group. And there’s not much you can say to that. But let’s look at the facts, the facts [are] we had an unprecedented influx of migrants and asylum seekers. We were prepared. We didn’t panic. We put in place a multi-level plan. Number one, … we fulfilled our legal and moral responsibility to ensure that we had no children sleeping on our streets, we accomplished that. We also sent out a message to the White House that we need to have a real decompression strategy. They put that in place. We saw a decrease in the number of buses. We went from ten buses a day to we’re down to two. We also got a message from the mayor of El Paso, who stated he would no longer be sending buses here. We put in place a real strategic plan that showed our capability and our success in the process, just as we did with COVID and monkeypox and all the other crises that this city has had to face, and we were successful here. We’re going to continue to do so.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett