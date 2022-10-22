Dem Rep. Lawrence: Inflation Is ‘the Sole Issue’ Republicans Can Talk about — We’ve Done Things ‘to Keep the Housing Market Open’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) stated that inflation is “important” but it’s “interesting, with everything else that’s going on in the world, that is the sole issue that the Republicans” can talk about.

Lawrence stated that there are “other countries that are going through a global epidemic when it comes to our economy. And we have done so many things in this administration to create jobs, to keep the housing market open, which we know jobs in manufacturing and housing are some of those key things that stimulate our economy. This is a very uncomfortable time right now for anyone because when you — everyone needs to go get gas and we’re constantly reminded that inflation is happening. And we in Michigan have a very clear history of how, when the economy doesn’t work, when manufacturing stops how we lose jobs. We went through the housing crisis, one of the worst. And so, it is important to us. But isn’t it interesting, with everything else that’s going on in the world, that is the sole issue that the Republicans can rest on? And as we fight for democracy, bringing back voting rights, making it safe and accessible, when we talk about rights for women to choose, when we talk about education and the crisis that student debt is putting on our economy, lawsuits are filed. But that’s their single issue, and you can say what you want about a Republican, but they get — they know how to market their agenda.”

