Cheney: I’m Confident DOJ Looking at Trump’s ‘Multiple Criminal Offenses’

Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she is confident the Justice Department is investigating former President Donald Trump’s “multiple criminal offenses.”

Cheney said, “I think that there are multiple criminal offenses. I don’t want to get in front of the committee, but that we are looking at. I think it’s important for everybody to recognize when you are faced with a set of facts, with evidence as clear as this is — some have said, well, we don’t know what his intent was. Maybe he really thought he won the election. We actually know that that’s not the case. We have put on testimony that shows he knew he lost. But even if he thought he had won, you may not send an armed mob to the Capitol. You may not sit for 187 minutes and refuse to stop the attack while it’s underway, you may not send out a tweet that incites further violence. We have been clear about a number of different criminal issues that are at issue here.”

She added, “I have confidence in the professionals in the Department of Justice. I have confidence in the attorney general that they are taking seriously their obligations with respect to every aspect of the potential criminal conduct by the former president. Let’s just have the American people pause on that. We’re talking about multiple instances of criminal conduct by the former president of the United States.”

