Johnson: GOP Leadership Must Commit to Restoring Function Back to Congress

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that Republican leadership must commit to restoring function back to Congress if they win majorities in the midterm election.

Johnson said, “They’re trying to defeat me here. It’s not been an easy task. But, you know, one thing I do want to get out here before our time runs out if I am fortunate, must have to win re-election, if we take control of these Congresses, we need to impose a discipline. We need to reinstate function in Congress. And that really starts with budgetary and appropriation function.”

He continued, “We need to pass a budget early next year, and then we need to have that budget drive an appropriation process, get back to regular order. This is completely unacceptable. You know, passing CRs and kicking the can down the road before Christmas and dropping a multi-thousand-page bill that’s going to spend a trillion dollars plus without anybody even looking at it.”

Johnson added, “That is corruption, that is dysfunction, that has to change, and that’s something that our Republican leadership must commit to, restoring function back to Congress, both chambers.”

