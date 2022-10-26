Scarborough: ‘Very Obvious’ Fetterman Is Impaired

Wednesday, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough acknowledged what most have already assumed, which is Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman was “impaired.”

During his “Morning Joe” open, the long-time MSNBC personality attacked Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mehmet Oz but speculated what it could mean for Fetterman’s contest against Oz.

“You know it is very interesting,” he said. “I wrote something that was very obvious – Dr. Oz, very slick guy, made some statements that don’t fit Pennsylvania. I know that caused great concern to people in Pennsylvania, especially in the words of Charlie Pierce: He wanted the parks and recreation people to make decisions on the local level for abortions. I don’t know how that’s going to play in Scranton. Probably not well. And then you had Fetterman, who is struggling.”

“He is suffering from the effects of his stroke he suffered in May. You know, I said it’s very obvious that he is impaired,” Scarborough said. “His ability to communicate is impaired. And the question is — Pennsylvania voters have a couple of choices.”

