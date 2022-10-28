Ocasio-Cortez: Vast Majority of Domestic Terror Come from White Nationalism – America’s Apartheid Never Healed

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the “vast majority of incidents of domestic terror” came from so-called “white nationalism” because “American apartheid” has never fully healed while discussing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband Paul Pelosi being attacked at his San Francisco home early Friday morning.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yeah, I think, you know, I think it is important to acknowledge the point that you said that political violence can come from all different parts of the political spectrum while also really having to acknowledge a very central fact that reporting from the FBI, and even in terms of Homeland Security, Jamie and I sit, and he is the chair, and I’m the vice chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on civil rights, and civil liberties.”

“We have held hearings on this, and there is absolutely no doubt that the data shows that the vast majority of incidents of domestic terror come from white nationalism,” she continued. “And that we are really, truly facing the environment of fascism. And in the United States of America, this type of intimidation at the polls brings us to Jim Crow. It brings us back and harkens back to a very unique form of American apartheid that is not that long passed ago, and we have never fully healed from that. And those wounds threatened to rip back open if we do not strongly defend democracy in the United States of America.”

