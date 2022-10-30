Breitbart’s Boyle: ‘Republicans Are Clearly on a Pathway to the Majority’ in the Senate

During a Sunday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Gorka Reality Check,” Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matt Boyle predicted Republicans were “clearly on a pathway to the majority” in the Senate.

Anchor Sebastian Gorka said, “Do you have great expectations for the midterms?”

Boyle said, “Yeah, look, I’ve long thought that this is going to happen. I wrote a piece back in August for Breitbart that laid out a four-tiered pathway for Republicans to easily retake the U. S. Senate majority. I broke the Senate races into four tiers. Republicans have always been leading in the tier one races, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri – they need to hold all of those. Tier two races are races that Republicans would very much like to win to get the majority. Those are Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Republicans have taken the lead in Wisconsin in late September, and they took the lead just now in Pennsylvania after Fetterman’s disastrous debate performance last week.”

He added, “Then tier three would be the best three pickups out there across the country, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. Republicans have led Nevada all year. Georgia, they’ve taken the lead in three surveys over the course of the last week and in Arizona, Blake Masters is now tied with Mark Kelly, and it appears to be headed on a pathway to victory there. And then that doesn’t even get into places like New Hampshire, Washington state, Connecticut, Colorado, where Republicans also a pickup opportunities. The Republicans are clearly on a pathway to the majority. I’ve long thought that that’s the case.”

