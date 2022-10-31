‘Path of Destruction’: Hagerty Warns Against Biden’s ‘Worn-Out Obama-Era Policies’

Monday on FBN’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) spoke of the Biden administration’s policy approach in grave terms as the November 8 midterm election approaches.

The Tennessee Republican U.S. Senator cited a “path of destruction” touting GOP U.S. Senate efforts in Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina and New Hampshire.

“I was just down campaigning with Herschel Walker in Georgia last week,” he said. “Herschel is closing that deal. But I think he enjoyed having a fellow colleague, someone that’s going to serve alongside him in the Senate, to give him that energy and to give him that support. Being there together, I think, with your colleagues is helpful. But, again, it’s the candidate that’s got to make the sale. Herschel is definitely making the sale right now. He’s connecting. In fact, you have got Warnock so concerned that he brought Obama back in. But it’s not Obama on the ballot, as you say. It’s these worn-out Obama-era policies.”

“And that’s what’s taking the Democrats down the path of destruction,” Hagerty continued. “And that’s why the Republicans, you see, are surging right now. Back in August, the Democrats and the media really tried to write the epitaph of the Republican Party. But what you’re seeing is a movement back in every one of these states. Again, I will be traveling later this week to North Carolina. Again, Ted Budd is going to make that sale, but I’m going to be there to help him and support him. The same thing with the Bolduc race in New Hampshire. Be up there later this week.”

