Fetterman Response to Inflation: ‘Let’s Talk About the Trillions in Massive Tax Cuts’

Tuesday on “CNN This Morning,” U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) said he would rather talk about “massive tax cuts” when asked about inflation.

Co-host Don Lemon asked, “Let’s talk about inflation, a big concern for voters. What do you think the biggest cause of inflation is, and should the Biden administration be doing more?”

Fetterman said, “Well, I just do. I think that simply is also let’s talk about the trillions in massive tax cuts to the corporate tax structure is well true. You know, trillions of dollars have added to the deficit, and now they still want to support those as well, true. I think in terms of being very serious about addressing inflation is making sure that those rates are brought back in to align with what they should have been where they’re able to fight the deficit.”

