Jordan: ‘You Cannot Have a Political Justice Department and Also Have a Free Society’

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Story” on Monday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) pledged Republicans would investigate the Department of Justice if they win control of Congress in next week’s elections.

Jordan expressed his concerns about how a politicized Justice Department threatens a free country.

“By far the most important is the Justice Department that’s now political,” Jordan said. “You cannot have a political Justice Department and also have a free society, a free country. So that is the most important thing. And we’re going to dig into this, Martha. We have had, and I’ve said this many times. We’ve had now over 14 FBI agents come to us asking for whistleblower status, talking about how political that place is.”

“That has to change because if you have a political Justice Department – if you don’t have equal treatment under the law, every single liberty we enjoy as Americans is in jeopardy,” he continued. “You think about the five fundamental rights we have under the First Amendment, your right to practice your faith, your right to assemble, right to petition, freedom of the press, freedom of speech, they’re all in jeopardy if the Justice Department doesn’t treat people equally under the law. And right now, that is not happening as evidenced by the fact 14 FBI agents have come to us seeking a whistleblower status and talking about how political things are there.”

