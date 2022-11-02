McCaskill: Biden Trying to ‘Grab America by the Shirt’ to Warn Democracy in Danger

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that President Joe Biden’s statement about political violence was an attempt to warn Americans of danger to our democracy after the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi.

McCaskill said, “I think that Joe Biden gave a speech tonight that he wanted to give. I’m not sure that he spent a lot of time analyzing the timing or the theatrics, or the visual. I think that he wanted to say something. I think he wanted to grab America by the shirt, shake America, and say, please pay attention at this moment.’

She continued, “As you guys were just talking about, democracy is a journey. It’s not a destination. What Biden was trying to do tonight was reach some Americans that are not part of that chunk of the Republican Party that only believe in elections when they win. But rather, the rest of the country and say that we are dangerously close to losing something that defines our country that we have been very proud of and pretty good at for most of our history. It is in trouble, and I really want you to pay attention. It was not a wildly political speech. It was really a speech about American democracy. I think it showed and he is afraid of what is happening, and this illness, this big huge bump in the road of democracy. It’s like they have torn up the road. Now you have to figure had to get to the other side. This election may be a bridge that restores our journey on democracy, or it could tear the road up even further.”

