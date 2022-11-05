Labor Sec’y Walsh: No Matter How Many Jobs We Add, People Will Still Struggle if We Have Inflation

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh stated that “no matter how many jobs that I can get in front of this camera and tell you how we’ve added and how great they are, people are still feeling the struggle at the kitchen table” if we have inflation and “We still have to do more to bring those costs down.”

After touting the jobs report, Walsh stated that “we’re seeing a slow and steady economy now moving forward. And I think, hopefully, what I would predict — well, I’m not predicting anything, hopefully, what we see in the next few months is consistent job growth, but continuing strength, [a] strong economy. We have to continue to do everything we can to bring down inflationary prices. That — at the end of the day, no matter how many jobs that I can get in front of this camera and tell you how we’ve added and how great they are, people are still feeling the struggle at the kitchen table. So, that’s why the president has been — every time he speaks, he talks about that, bringing those costs down. We still have to do more to bring those costs down.”

