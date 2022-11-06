Booker: Democrats Have ‘Very Strong Pathway’ to Adding Seats in Senate

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Democratic Party had a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Co-host Martha Raddatz said, “We’re just two days from election day in mid-September. FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast gave Democrats a 71% chance of holding on to the Senate majority. Now Republicans have a 55% chance of taking it from you. What happened?”

Booker said, “Well, look, the party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is, we still have a very strong pathway not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats in Philadelphia, excuse me, in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin, and North Carolina. This election still is in the balance. The reality is we’re bucking what are usual trends. I think we’re bucking them because folks know at the end of the day do they want to go back to the Donald Trump politics that divided our nation, undermined our democracy and really preferenced, their signature bill was a big giveaway to the largest corporations and the richest Americas. And even though our economy is tough people think about it and say, wait a minute, this is the party trying to protect unions, this is the party that made sure we did things to lower prescription drug costs and lower health care costs, that this is the party at the end of the day that’s trying to protect fundamental freedoms like the right to control your own body. So I think that this is a tough election season. It’s a midterm election but I still see a pathway for us to maintain control of the Senate.”

