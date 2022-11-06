Klobuchar: ‘Donald Trump’s Shadow Is Looming’

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that democracy was on the ballot in Tuesday’s midterm elections because “Donald Trump’s shadow is looming.”

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “Do you think you will hold the Senate?”

Klobuchar said, “I do. Yes, I do. I look at the races. Our incumbents are either ahead, or they’re tied.”

She continued, “What I think here is you’ve got a clear choice. I was there at 4:00 in the morning, Dana with Roy Blunt, Mike Pence, walking over that broken glass on January 6th, spray-painted columns. When we got to the House of Representatives with pages holding the boxes of the electoral ballots in those mahogany boxes, I thought that is it democracy prevailed.”

She added, “What I didn’t know is Donald Trump’s shadow is looming over New Hampshire, looming over these states. 50% of Americans have election deniers on the ballot. These candidates are literally throwing truth out the window, shuttering with rule of law and laughing or dismissing political violence.”

Klobuchar concluded, “I don’t care if you are Democratic, Independent or Republican, democracy is on the ballot. It’s time to vote for democracy.”

