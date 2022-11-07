Biden Adviser in Personal Capacity Acknowledges ‘Record’ Early Turnout in Georgia, Says ‘People Are Still Showing up’ under New Law

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Democratic Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who serves as Senior Biden Adviser for Public Engagement, but did the interview in her personal capacity and not as a member of the Biden administration, acknowledged that under Georgia’s election law, “people are still showing up to vote.”

Bottoms said that there has been “record turnout in the early vote,” adding, “Well, we saw in Cobb County, which is in the metro Atlanta area, that a thousand people did not receive their absentee ballots. They were attempting to overnight those ballots over the weekend. And so, what you are seeing in Georgia is that, in spite of all of the silly rules that were put in place, including not being able to pass out water and food in lines and reducing the number of drop boxes, that people are still showing up to vote. And you have to remember, we are the home of Congressman John Lewis, he was my Congressman, and he reminded us that the right to vote is sacred. He also said he was fearful he could wake up one day and our democracy would be gone. So, I think that the two are not mutually exclusive. You had some unnecessary rules put in place by the state legislature, signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R), and people are still showing up to vote because we recognize what’s at stake here.”

