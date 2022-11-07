Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan Raises Beer Can During Interview While Predicting Victory

United States Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) predicted his victory against Republican J.D. Vance with a beer toast Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word.”

O’Donnell said, “Many of the senators already in place there, who remain in place, are trying to basically repeal Social Security and to make it a program that gets funded, or doesn’t get funded, as the case may be, from year to year.”

Ryan said, “This is a huge issue here in Ohio. There’s no question about it, and all I will tell people in Ohio is this: they told us they were going to overturn Roe v. Wade. They told us. We didn’t believe them.”

He added, “Now they’re telling us that they want to get rid of Social Security, they want to vote on it every five years, they want to privatize Medicare. We need to believe them. And that means that we need to fight this crew as hard as we possibly can, and we need to make sure that we protect the retirement of our seniors and the healthcare for seniors. And that’s it.”

O’Donnell said, “Congressman Tim Ryan, with his closing argument on tonight’s Last Word, thank you very much.”

Raising a can of Miller Lite, Ryan said, “We’re going to bring it home, Lawrence. We’re going to bring it home.”

