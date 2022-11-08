Tester: ‘Only Prudent’ to Figure out How to ‘Transition off of Carbon-Based Fuels as Soon as Possible’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) stated that “it’s only prudent of us to figure out a way that we can transition off of carbon-based fuels” as soon as we can.

Co-host Becky Quick asked, “What would you like to see in terms of America’s policy on energy production?”

Tester responded, “All of the above. And I think if — and truly, all of the above. And if you take a look at the Inflation Reduction Act to push where we have — what we can do in renewables and also push conventional resources, I think that’s a smart thing to do. I think, over the long term, there is no doubt that we need to get to fuels that don’t create as much carbon for the atmosphere. So, I’m in agriculture. Last year was the worst year we’ve ever had, been on the farm for my family for 110 years, this year was the second-worst and it was because of extreme weather events and drought. And I think that if we’re going to stop putting the billions and billions and billions of dollars out the door for disasters every year, it’s only prudent of us to figure out a way that we can transition off of carbon-based fuels as soon as possible, but in the meantime, let’s get as much in the pipeline as we possibly can, which is what I think the Inflation Reduction Act tried to do.”

