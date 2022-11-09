CNN’s Borger: Biden Didn’t Get ‘Any Kind of Affirmation’ That He’s Done Well or a Mandate, ‘He Avoided Disaster’

During CNN’s election coverage on Wednesday, CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger stated that while Democrats managed to dodge “the big red wave,” they feared, the results in the 2022 midterms were not “a clear mandate for Joe Biden” and were Biden avoiding a disastrous result, not “any kind of affirmation of you’ve handled inflation well, you’ve handled everything well.”

Borger said, “This wasn’t a mandate, a clear mandate for Joe Biden. I mean, he avoided the big red wave, which they were very afraid of. But this wasn’t any kind of affirmation of you’ve handled inflation well, you’ve handled everything well. It was that he avoided disaster. And he should reach across the aisle and — because there’s going to be a narrow majority if Republicans do take control of the House. And so, he should be magnanimous in victory.”

