Cuellar on Mayorkas Claiming Border Is Secure: ‘Definitely, Absolutely, It Is Open’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) reacted to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claiming that the border is secure by stating that the border is not secure, “People are still coming in in large numbers.” Cuellar also said, “is the border open? Definitely, absolutely, it is open.”

Cuellar said, “If you’re talking about migration, the large numbers that we saw in October, no. People are still coming in in large numbers. If you’re talking about crime statistics, the border’s still safe. It’s — you look at the latest FBI stats, the border’s a lot safer. In fact, my hometown of Laredo is about three or four times safer than Washington, D.C. I’m not talking about the politics, I’m talking about crime statistics. But is the border open? Definitely, absolutely, it is open.”

He added that of “the 53 migrants that died in San Antonio some months ago, 20% of them had serious criminal records, and they were from the U.S., and not from another country. So, yes, when you have large numbers of people, you always run the risk that you’re going find some bad apples in that large number.”

