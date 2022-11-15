Yellen: Inflation Will ‘Come Back Down Toward Normal Levels’ ‘over the Next Couple of Years’

During a portion of an interview with NBC News on Monday aired on Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that she thinks there are “good indications” that show inflation “is poised to come down,” but she doesn’t want to make predictions on a month-to-month basis and she believes that “over the next couple of years,” “inflation will come back down toward normal levels we’re accustomed to.”

Yellen said, “I think we see some good indications that inflation is poised to come down, but –.”

NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander then cut in to ask, “You say poised to come down. So, how long should we anticipate that we sort of live in this climate?”

Yellen responded, “Well, I think, look, over the next couple of years, I definitely think that inflation will come back down toward normal levels we’re accustomed to. I don’t want to forecast on a month-by-month basis.”

