Dem Rep.-Elect Gluesenkamp Perez: Biden Still Has ‘Incomplete Grade’ ‘We’ll See’ on Supporting Him in 2024

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) refused to say if she would support President Joe Biden in 2024 and if she thinks he’s the best person to lead the Democratic Party in 2024 and said it will depend on who runs and that Biden’s presidency still has “an incomplete grade at this point. So, we’ll see how things go.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “President Biden said he intends to run, he’s going to make a final decision in the new year. Would you support him? Is President Biden the strongest person to lead Democrats in 2024?”

Gluesenkamp Perez responded, “That’s a great question. We’ll see who throws their hat in the ring.”

Welker followed up, “But do you think, right now, if you had to tell the President right now, do you think that he’s the strongest person to represent Democrats?”

Gluesenkamp Perez answered, “I mean, I think we still have an incomplete grade at this point. So, we’ll see how things go.”

