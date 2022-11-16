Issa: Republicans Would Like to See Democrat Rep. Cuellar Become a Republican

Tuesday, during an appearance on Fox News, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) acknowledged Republicans were looking to bring Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) to the Republican side of the aisle.

Issa compared his party’s overtures to the Democrat-to-Republican party-switching that took place after the 1994 midterm elections. According to the California Republican, Cuellar is already voting with the GOP on significant issues.

“So, we heard just a short time ago from Congressman Henry Cuellar that there was outreach on behalf of Kevin McCarthy to see if they could get that Democrat to become a Republican to support Kevin McCarthy in the larger vote,” FNC host Martha MacCallum said. “What do you think about that?”

“Well, it’s not without precedent that you have had members in the past, Democrats and independents, that have voted for Republicans,” Issa replied. “But in the case of Henry, it’s particularly significant that he has voted with us with some significance because he tends to be one of the last of the so-called Blue Dogs, relatively conservative Democrats. He now is genuinely in a position where we would like to see him become a Republican, as has Democrats have in the past, particularly after the 1994 election.”

