CNN’s Wallace: Dems Think ‘Trump Is a Liability in Georgia’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said Friday on “CNN This Morning” that Democrats running campaign ads for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff believed former President Donald Trump was a liability to Republican Herschel Walker.

Partial transcript as follows:

RAPHAEL WARNOCK AD: Trump: We must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker, a fabulous human being who loves our country and will be a great United States senator. Herschel Walker. Get out and vote for Herschel and he deserves that. He was an incredible athlete. He’ll be an even better senator. Get out and vote for Herschel Walker.

DON LEMON: So joining us now, CNN anchor and the host of Look Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. Hope his name is Chris Wallace. Chris. Chris, thank you very much. Listen, when you see that ad right, this is exactly what I think so many in the Republican Party and Democrats believe that the former president is an albatross at this point, around at least Herschel Walker, and maybe the party.

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, they sure do. Good morning, guys. It’s quite astonishing because in no way is it an attack on Trump. In no way is an attack on Herschel Walker. It is just playing Trump’s endorsement of Walker. And clearly, the Warnock campaign feels this is, as you say, an albatross. This is a liability for Walker, not a plus. And, you know, the Republicans had pleaded with the former president not to announce before the December 6 run-off because they didn’t want this to be in any way a referendum on Trump. The president, of course, ignored that. And remember, Georgia is a state where the governor, Brian Kemp, was just elected after in the Republican primary beating a Trump election denier. And Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state, was just elected after in the Republican primary beating a Trump election denier. So clearly the Democrats think that Donald Trump is a liability in Georgia, not a plus.