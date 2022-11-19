WaPo’s Abernathy on Special Counsel: ‘I Feel Bad for the American People,’ We’re in for Tons of ‘Speculation’ ‘And That’s Too Bad’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post contributing columnist Gary Abernathy reacted to the announcement by the Department of Justice that a special counsel has been appointed to investigate former President Donald Trump by stating that he feels “bad for the American people,” because now, there will be “day after day of headlines and commentary and speculation and breaking news and leaks” about the investigation. He also stated that while it would be preferable if the counsel’s office could just do its job and come to a conclusion without a bunch of speculation beforehand, “we know from Mueller and the Russia report” that this won’t happen.

Abernathy said, “I feel bad for the American people, frankly, because, much like the Mueller investigation, we’re in now for day after day of headlines and commentary and speculation and breaking news and leaks about what the special counsel is investigating and which direction it’s going and what it means for us all. And that’s too bad, not to say this wasn’t a proper step, Amna, but it would be nice if the prosecutor could do his work and then announce later what he’s found without all the speculation and headlines in between. But we know from Mueller and the Russia report how this is going to play out.”

